First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 128.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,060 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,935 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,615,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after buying an additional 304,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,420,000 after acquiring an additional 95,969 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,596,000 after acquiring an additional 75,174 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,881,000 after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.94 per share, for a total transaction of $147,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 902,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,321,985.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.94 per share, with a total value of $147,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 902,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,321,985.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,306 shares of company stock worth $196,941. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.62.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $135.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIN. StockNews.com cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

