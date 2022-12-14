Formidable Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,177.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,167 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.5% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Investments & Development Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.1 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $174.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

