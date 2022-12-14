Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 407.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,259,399 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $370,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its position in Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Fortinet by 358.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Fortinet by 902.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

