Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,212,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 520,753 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Fortis were worth $287,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 174,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 32,498 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Fortis by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 17,941 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Fortis by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 19,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Fortis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 558,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,610,000 after buying an additional 39,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Fortis by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 47,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.67%.

FTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

