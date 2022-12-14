Gary C. Evans Acquires 65,902 Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) Director Gary C. Evans acquired 65,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $27,678.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 408,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. United States Antimony Co. has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 18.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

About United States Antimony

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAMY. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

