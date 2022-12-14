Gary C. Evans Acquires 65,902 Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) Director Gary C. Evans acquired 65,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $27,678.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 408,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. United States Antimony Co. has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 18.25.
Separately, TheStreet raised United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
