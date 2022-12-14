General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $312,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $248.73 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $197.03 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.27.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

