Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,168 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. Microsoft accounts for 2.9% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $256.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.34. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $296.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.