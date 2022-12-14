Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 6,552 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $304,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth about $231,575,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 129.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,019,000 after purchasing an additional 544,479 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after purchasing an additional 173,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,069,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.50.

Gartner stock opened at $351.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.97. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $197,046.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

