Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $294.73 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,003,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 168,333 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $294,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 3.3% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.38.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

