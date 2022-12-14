Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $363.91 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,438,316 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $363,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 112.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Centene by 145.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 30.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNC opened at $83.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average is $85.16.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Cowen lowered their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.41.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

