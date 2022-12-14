Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 822,636 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,998,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 822,636 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $312,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 128.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

