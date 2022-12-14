Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,516,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,894,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $364,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPLX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

