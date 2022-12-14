Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,970,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301,622 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $359,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after acquiring an additional 400,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,994,000 after acquiring an additional 187,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.6 %

ITW stock opened at $225.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.62. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.42.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

