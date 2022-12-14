Gsam Holdings Llc Sells 2,700 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Stock

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) Director Gsam Holdings Llc sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $16,362.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MIR opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth $387,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,760,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,064,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mirion Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

