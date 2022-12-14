Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Sees Large Volume Increase

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 38,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 963,573 shares.The stock last traded at $20.77 and had previously closed at $21.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. TheStreet cut shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.93.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

In related news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GES. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Guess’ by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 31,310 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Guess’ by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Guess’ by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Guess’ by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 73,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

