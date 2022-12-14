GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 488.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,650 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GXO. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth $3,681,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GXO opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $92.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57.

GXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

