Head to Head Analysis: Sweetgreen (SG) vs. Its Competitors

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sweetgreen to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -45.27% -30.98% -26.19% Sweetgreen Competitors 1.12% -13.34% 2.26%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 0 0 0 N/A Sweetgreen Competitors 497 4071 5333 227 2.52

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sweetgreen and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sweetgreen presently has a consensus target price of 19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.76%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 15.21%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sweetgreen and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $339.87 million -$153.18 million -4.54 Sweetgreen Competitors $1.93 billion $222.08 million -3.24

Sweetgreen’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sweetgreen rivals beat Sweetgreen on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

