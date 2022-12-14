Horizons Wealth Management Takes $106,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 607 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 46,245 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 119,418 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 218,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,863,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2,013.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 82,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after buying an additional 78,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

