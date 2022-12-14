Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Down to $5.34

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.34, but opened at $5.22. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 3,043 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBM. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.
Hudbay Minerals Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.