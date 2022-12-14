Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Down to $5.34

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.34, but opened at $5.22. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 3,043 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBM. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

About Hudbay Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 528,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,760 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 37,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

