IMA Wealth Inc. Buys 2,806 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,245 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 447.8% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 325,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after buying an additional 266,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 44,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.65.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.76. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

