Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 583,698 shares.The stock last traded at $48.07 and had previously closed at $50.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.10.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.15%.

Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,805,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,216,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607,896 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $365,714,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,495,000 after purchasing an additional 995,775 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $44,195,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 911,333 shares in the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.