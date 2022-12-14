International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $150.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of -65.76 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $362.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.67.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

