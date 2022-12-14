International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 202.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 25,474 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $482,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDLO stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.71. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $52.72.

