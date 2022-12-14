International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.9 %

ORLY opened at $818.76 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $870.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $805.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $723.14. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.