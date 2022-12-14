International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 337 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 64.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 65.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 245.0% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FE shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

