International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,019,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day moving average of $76.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.15 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.