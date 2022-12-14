International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 259,162 shares.The stock last traded at $47.88 and had previously closed at $48.59.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.82%.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,600,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 717,439 shares in the company, valued at $37,314,002.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

