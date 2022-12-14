IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,364,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,475 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $296,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.13.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $216.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

