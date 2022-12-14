iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,741,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,681 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $361,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,636,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $220.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.81. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

