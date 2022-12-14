iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Holdings Decreased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,303 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

