James R. Lientz, Jr. Sells 1,630 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Stock

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 1,630 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $20,961.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Down 0.5 %
IVR stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $30.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.25%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.46%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on IVR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
