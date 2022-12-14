Jeffrey Keenan Acquires 2,000 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $39,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,179.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 3,499 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $70,294.91.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 5,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $104,050.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Jeffrey Keenan bought 2,114 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $42,110.88.

On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $57,810.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 1,911 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $36,404.55.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 12,556 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $299,962.84.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 9,192 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $225,663.60.

Shares of NYSE MATV opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $674.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Mativ in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

