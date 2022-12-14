Jeffrey Keenan Acquires 2,000 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $39,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,179.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 28th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00.
  • On Friday, November 25th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00.
  • On Thursday, December 8th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 3,499 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $70,294.91.
  • On Tuesday, December 6th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 5,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $104,050.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 22nd, Jeffrey Keenan bought 2,114 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $42,110.88.
  • On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $57,810.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 1,911 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $36,404.55.
  • On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 12,556 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $299,962.84.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 9,192 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $225,663.60.

Mativ Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MATV opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Mativ (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $674.10 million during the quarter.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Mativ in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Mativ (NYSE:MATV)

