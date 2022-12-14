Jeffrey Keenan Purchases 2,000 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,947.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 30th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $39,820.00.
  • On Monday, November 28th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00.
  • On Thursday, December 8th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,499 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $70,294.91.
  • On Tuesday, December 6th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 5,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $104,050.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 22nd, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 2,114 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,110.88.
  • On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,810.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 1,911 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,404.55.
  • On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 12,556 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $299,962.84.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 9,192 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $225,663.60.

Mativ Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MATV opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.78. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $32.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Mativ (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. Mativ’s payout ratio is 96.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Mativ in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

