Jeffrey Keenan Purchases 3,000 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Stock

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2022

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,569,725. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 30th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,820.00.
  • On Friday, November 25th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00.
  • On Thursday, December 8th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,499 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $70,294.91.
  • On Tuesday, December 6th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 5,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $104,050.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 22nd, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 2,114 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,110.88.
  • On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,810.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 1,911 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,404.55.
  • On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 12,556 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $299,962.84.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 9,192 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $225,663.60.

Mativ Stock Up 1.4 %

Mativ stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Mativ (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mativ had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $674.10 million during the quarter.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mativ in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Mativ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Mativ (NYSE:MATV)

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.