Jeffrey Keenan Purchases 3,499 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Stock

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2022

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $70,294.91. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 284,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,602.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 30th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $39,820.00.
  • On Monday, November 28th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00.
  • On Friday, November 25th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 6th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 5,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $104,050.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 22nd, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 2,114 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $42,110.88.
  • On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $57,810.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 1,911 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $36,404.55.
  • On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 12,556 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $299,962.84.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 9,192 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $225,663.60.

Mativ Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MATV opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $32.03.

Mativ (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter. Mativ had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Mativ’s payout ratio is presently 96.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Mativ in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

