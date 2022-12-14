John White Acquires 100,000 Shares of WA Kaolin Limited (ASX:WAK) Stock

WA Kaolin Limited (ASX:WAK – Get Rating) insider John White bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$16,300.00 ($11,013.51).

WA Kaolin Price Performance

About WA Kaolin

(Get Rating)

WA Kaolin Limited engages in the exploration and development of an inferred mineral resource of kaolinised granite in Australia. It holds interest in the Wickepin Kaolin project that comprises four retention licenses and a single mining lease covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in Wickepin, Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WA Kaolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WA Kaolin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.