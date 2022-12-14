Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,879,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,861 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $281,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $259,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 258,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.35%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

