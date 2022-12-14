Jonathan Gilbert Maurer Purchases 2,500 Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Gilbert Maurer purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $18,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jonathan Gilbert Maurer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 8th, Jonathan Gilbert Maurer purchased 12,500 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00.
OPAL Fuels Price Performance
NASDAQ OPAL opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OPAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.
Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,297,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,904,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,834,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000.
OPAL Fuels Company Profile
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
