Joseph R. Nerges Buys 2,330 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $21,459.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 545,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,021,844.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CSP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. CSP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSP in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CSP in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CSP by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CSP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

