Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 321,418 shares.The stock last traded at $54.83 and had previously closed at $56.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kemper Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.35.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.50%.

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Kemper by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kemper by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Kemper in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Kemper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

