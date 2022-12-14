Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 21,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 361,699 shares.The stock last traded at $15.67 and had previously closed at $15.94.

Specifically, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $44,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,501.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $44,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,501.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $99,994.77. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,120.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.07 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 47.75% and a return on equity of 33.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 15.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.