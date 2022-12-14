Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,868,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764,687 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $333,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after buying an additional 3,910,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after buying an additional 988,042 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,150,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,485,000 after purchasing an additional 420,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,699,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.91%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.