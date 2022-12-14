Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 295,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,313 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,118,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 581,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 357,387 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $3,226,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 201,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 742,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 142,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director Barry D. Quart sold 21,959 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $354,637.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 54.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of -0.14. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $99.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 80.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Stories

