KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in KLA were worth $365,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.28.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $409.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.68. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

