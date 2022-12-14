La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 471,426 shares.The stock last traded at $23.90 and had previously closed at $24.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LZB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.03.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1815 per share. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 540.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.