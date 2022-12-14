Larry S. Aichler Sells 15,000 Shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) CFO Larry S. Aichler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $10,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 16.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 17.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Featured Articles

