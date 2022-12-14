Lear (NYSE:LEA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 26,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 569,168 shares.The stock last traded at $130.39 and had previously closed at $130.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.54.

The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 79.79%.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $167,739.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $167,739.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,114 shares of company stock valued at $6,040,402 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 35.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

