Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 20,793 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,314,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,793 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $316,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $325.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.20 and a 200-day moving average of $257.21. The company has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

