Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 245,041 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,915,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,041 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $368,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,673 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,455,000 after acquiring an additional 255,154 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,477 shares of company stock worth $11,889,614. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.1 %

ICE stock opened at $106.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.37. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

