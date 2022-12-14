Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 260,999 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,161,838 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,999 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $284,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 68.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

NYSE:DVN opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

